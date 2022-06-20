Watch Bartees Strange perform ‘Wretched’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Bartees Strange celebrated the release of his second album, ‘Farm To Table’, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The artist – whose real name is Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – performed on Kimmel last Friday (June 17), the same day that ‘Farm To Table’ was released. Flanked by a four-piece backing band (drummer Momma Johnson, guitarist Daniel Kleederman, bassist John Daise, and keyboardist Graham Richman) Strange performed the album cut ‘Wretched’, a spacious dream-pop number that oscillates between energy and restraint.

Have a look at the performance below:

The follow-up to Strange’s 2020 debut, ‘Live Forever’, was announced in March with lead single ‘Heavy Heart’, before the track ‘Cosigns’ landed in April. Last month, he released the poignant ‘Hold The Line’, which was inspired by the murder of George Floyd.

NME named ‘Live Forever’ one of the 20 best debut albums of 2020, writing: “The record resists conforming to genre at every turn, blending shades of indie rock, hip-hop, punk, country and more – often within the same song.”

Since then, Strange has performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and released standalone single ‘Weights’. He’s also shared covers of Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’, TV On The Radio‘s ‘Province’ and The National‘s ‘About Today’, remixed Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ and opened for Courtney Barnett on her recent North American tour.

Strange will head out on a UK and European tour next month – dates and details can be found here.