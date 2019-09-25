Watch Bastille’s Dan Smith play a self-help guru in the video for ‘Bad Decisions’

The frontman plays all the characters in hilarious new clip

Bastille have released the video for their new single ‘Bad Decisions’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

In the clip, which was directed by Zac Ella and Emile Rafael, frontman Dan Smith plays self-help author Dr. Dan Bastille, who is seen plugging his book Bad Decisions in an infomercial. “Through a series of easy to follow steps, you are given the power to see yourself in others, enabling you to kill that fear of making any more bad decisions,” a narrator explains.

Every other character in the video, including an old man and a diner worker, is played by Smith, with bandmates Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson, and Woody making a cameo early on. Watch the video below now.

Bastille will perform ‘Bad Decisions’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (September 25). They are currently in the middle of their latest North American tour, where they performed at New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden last night (September 24). They were joined on stage by The Dawn Of May and Joywave’s Daniel Armbruster, following a guest appearance from Alessia Cara at their Toronto date last week.

The band will return to the UK in November when they will embark on their Doom Days club tour, taking their latest album ‘Doom Days’ to corners of Britain that are usually missed on traditional tour routes.

In a four-star review of ‘Doom Days’, which was released in June, NME said: “’Doom Days’ is a vivid snapshot of humanity and an imaginative, adventurous levelling up from one of Britain’s most influential bands. If the end times are coming, you could do a whole lot worse than taking its lead and gathering up all your friends, pressing play and partying like it’s 1999.”