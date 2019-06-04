Watch Bastille’s hypnotic new video for ‘Those Nights’

The band's third album will be released next week

Bastille have shared a hypnotic video for new song ‘Those Nights’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The Crooked Cynics-directed clip sees frontman Dan Smith singing from an old sofa while surrounded by a pile of unconscious bodies.

“Aren’t we all just looking for a little bit of hope these days?/Looking for somebody we can wake up with?” he sings, as the camera pans around the mass of people, surrounded by dark space. You can watch the video below now.

‘Those Nights’ will appear on the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Doom Days’, which is due for release next week (June 14). It follows their latest single ‘Joy’, for which a video was released last week, documenting the things people do when they think no one’s looking.

Bastille will celebrate the release of the record with a special immersive and theatrical experience. The event will see the group team up with playwright and author Charlotte Bogard Macleod in creating three storylines from three different characters that relate to the narrative of the album. The band will also play ‘Doom Days’ in full for the first time at the special launch party.

Last month, Bastille spoke to NME about the meaning behind the album’s title track. “We wanted to really cement what is that you might be trying to escape,” Smith said. “So if the album is about a night out and it’s about escapism, I think we got to the end of the process and felt like it was really important to identify quite specifically what these modern anxieties that we all face are. Some of which feel really serious and oppressive and some of which are kind of ridiculous and mundane.”