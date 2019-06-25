Watch Bastille perform Billie Eilish x Taylor Swift x Lady Gaga cover mash-up

All with a common theme of Badness...

Bastille have tackled a new mash-up that sees them covering Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Performing at BBC Maida Vale Studios, the London band delivered a cover of all three artists – with a common theme of “Bad” featuring in all of the songs.

After performing Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, it was then followed with a brief snippet of Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ and finished off with their own take on Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’.

It follows the release of their third album ‘Doom Days‘ – which arrived earlier this month.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “A lot has happened politically in the last three years, but a lot has happened for the band, too. They’ve headlined arenas around the world and topped the charts in America (thanks to Marshmello collaboration ‘Happier’). Through all that, though, they remain steadfastly themselves, despite this being their most inventive, boundary-hopping album yet.

“‘4AM’ is a woozy, finger-picked lullaby, ‘Another Place’ is a gently bouncing track indebted to house music and ‘Joy’ is made even more euphoric thanks to the addition of a gospel choir. Bringing in all these elements could have left the record muddled. Instead, they’re all deployed so savvily they feel like part of the Bastille DNA.”

We added: “‘Doom Days’ is a vivid snapshot of humanity and an imaginative, adventurous levelling up from one of Britain’s most influential bands. If the end times are coming, you could do a whole lot worse than taking its lead and gathering up all your friends, pressing play and partying like it’s 1999.”



Bastille return to the UK to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival 2019.