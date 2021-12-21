Watch Bat For Lashes and Julianna Barwick cover Björk’s ‘The Anchor Song’ in Christmas livestream

Bat for Lashes has teamed up with Julianna Barwick for a cover of Björk’s ‘The Anchor Song’ – watch it below.

The duo teamed up for a special Bat for Lashes Christmas livestream concert that took place last Friday (December 17).

Bat For Lashes, real name Natasha Khan, also covered ‘Walking In The Air’ from animated film, The Snowman and performed a rendition of ‘Close Encounters’ from her album The Bride.

You can watch clips of all these moments below and you can purchase access to the full live special here.

You can re watch the Christmas live stream here https://t.co/0PSJiNmv0I pic.twitter.com/bs5kelj2x9 — Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) December 20, 2021

‘Walking in the air’ Thank you so much to everyone who watched the livestream performance last night, if you missed it you can still get a rewatch ticket below and watch an unlimited amount of times until Christmas eve.https://t.co/0PSJiNmv0I pic.twitter.com/NRGFSNql4o — Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) December 18, 2021

Back in June, Khan shared her first ever live album, titled ‘Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021’.

Her recording of an intimate set filmed at home in April is now available to listen to in full via a digital release exclusive to Bandcamp. You can purchase it here.

‘Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021’ is composed of songs from Khan’s back catalogue including ‘The Haunted Man‘ cuts ‘All Your Gold’ and ‘Deep Sea Diver’ and newer material from ‘The Bride’ (2016 album) and ‘Lost Girls‘ (2019) such as ‘Kids In The Dark’ and ‘Close Encounters’.

Also included in the release were some never-before-heard re-worked versions of classic Bat For Lashes material.

NME reviewed Khan’s home live-streamed performance earlier this year and said: “Most stunning of all is the finale, 2012’s ‘Deep Sea Diver’, which rarely makes it into Bat For Lashes shows thanks to its reliance on ‘old-school synths and arpeggios’, Khan’s version here takes the audience right into the heart of the song, unveiling a message of strength and hope that feels both comforting and invigorating as we (hopefully) start to move closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We should soon be free from our own individual, metaphorical cabins, but Khan’s sanctuary will always exist for us in her music, no matter what life throws at us next.”