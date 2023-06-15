Watch Bat For Lashes debut songs from new album ‘The Dream Of Delphi’

Bat For Lashes debuted songs from new album ‘The Dream Of Delphi’ at her Nottingham gig on Monday (June 12).

Natasha Khan opened with three currently unnamed new songs from the forthcoming album (via setlist.fm), before going on to perform tracks including ‘Daniel’, ‘What’s A Girl To Do?’ and ‘Laura’.

Back in August, the singer said the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Lost Girls’ was “almost ready” and that she had “recorded the final song”.

You can check out clips of the songs below.

Speaking at Christine And The Queens‘ Meltdown Festival for a behind the scenes interview, Khan explained how embodiment and embracing physical landscapes was key to her creativity in creating the album and her accompanying show.

She started the album in the middle of lockdown when she was breastfeeding her daughter, Delphi, when she would spend windows of time improvising in the studio.

“There’s definitely spontaneity and a meditative quality to the music,” she explained, “because it was just my emotion coming through into my hands and out into the musical instruments I chose that day.”

She continued: “[The album] is about the conception and growing and birthing of this human being onto planet earth, and sort of the cosmic resonance of that, and the deep animalistic, raw aspects of being a mother, and I’m sort of bowing at the feet of this miraculous event.”

The singer also performed in Leeds this month along with her sold out Meltdown show tonight (June 15).

“For fans who want to see the new material up close, these are not ones to be missed,” she shared on social media.

Her next live performance will be at new concert series On The Mount on July 2 where Sigur Rós, Primal Scream and Gabriels will perform throughout the multi-day event. Tickets are on sale now to see Bat For Lashes, you can buy yours here.

Back in 2021, Bat For Lashes shared her first ever live album, titled ‘Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021’