Watch Beach Bunny perform viral ‘Cloud 9’ live on ‘Fallon’

Beach Bunny stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (May 1) to perform their viral single ‘Cloud 9’.

Performing in front of a backdrop of suspended cotton clouds, the Chicago band delivered a stunning rendition of their 2020 track to promote their upcoming North American tour.

The track, which appears on the band’s 2020 debut album ‘Honeymoon’, recently went viral, scoring more than 2million streams a day on Spotify and featuring in the platform’s Global Viral 50 chart for five consecutive weeks. It has also had more than 78million streams on TikTok and 1.3million creations.

You can watch the band’s Fallon performance below.

Last month, Beach Bunny teamed up with with Tegan And Sara for a new version of ‘Cloud 9’.

The new version of the song not only features Tegan And Sara but has also been updated to include gender-neutral and feminine pronouns in its lyrics.

In a press release, Tegan And Sara said: “We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody. We love that Lili was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she.

“The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone isn’t just about inclusivity, we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core!”

Beach Bunny released a new EP called ‘Blame Game’ earlier this year and announced a UK and European tour set to take place in 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The band will play:

FEBRUARY 2022

11 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

12 – Dublin, The Workman’s Club

14 – Manchester, Gorilla

15 – London, Electric Ballroom

16 – Antwerp, Kavka VZW

17 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

18 – Paris, Le Pop Up!

20 – Berlin, Cassiopeia

21 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

22 – Stockholm, Bar Brooklyn

24 – Oslo, Parkteatret

26 – Hamburg, Molotow

Meanwhile, Tegan And Sara released a new single called ‘Make You Mine This Season’ last year and shared a stripped-back, acoustic performance of it on Kelly Clarkson’s US TV show in November.