Beach House kicked off their US tour in Pittsburgh last night (February 18), and they gave live debuts to a number of tracks from new LP ‘Once Twice Melody’.

The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – released the follow-up to 2018’s ‘7’ in four separate parts, with the final instalment arriving yesterday.

Beach House’s show at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE saw them give multiple songs from the album – ‘Pink Funeral’, ‘Superstar’, ‘Masquerade’, ‘New Romance’ and the title track – their live debut.

You can check out some clips from the show below:

Beach House played:

‘Once Twice Melody’ (Live debut)

‘Silver Soul’

‘Dark Spring’

‘PPP’

‘Pink Funeral’ (Live debut)

‘Lazuli’

‘Beyond Love’

‘Superstar’ (Live debut)

‘Bluebird’

‘Masquerade’ (Live debut)

‘Myth’

‘Drunk In LA’

‘Take Care’

‘New Romance’ (Live debut)

‘Somewhere Tonight’

‘Girl Of The Year’

‘Space Song’

‘Lemon Glow’

Beach House will kick off a UK and European tour in May; the stint includes a headline performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London – remaining tickets can he found here.

The full schedule is as follows:

MAY 2021

21 – The National Stadium, Dublin

23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

24 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – De Roma, Antwerp

30 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

31 – L’Olympia, Paris

JUNE 2021

2 – Paloma, Nimes

4 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

7 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

8 – Columbiahalle, Berlin

9 – Falkoner Centre, Copenhagen

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Beach House singer Victoria Legrand described ‘Once Twice Melody’ as “the most all-consuming album that we’ve ever worked on”.

“We became so fully submerged in this universe,” she explained. “By far this was the most intense: we felt like life was rife and we felt completely consumed in our art.”

Legrand added: “There were dangerous elements to it, there were beautiful elements to it – I feel like it was a very challenging album in many ways.”