Watch the beautiful new video for Bjork’s ‘Utopia’ track, ‘Losss’

The ‘Cornucopia’ tour is coming to the UK

Bjork has unveiled stunning new visuals to accompany her 2017 track ‘Losss’ – check out the video below.

Earlier today, the Icelandic icon announced that she’ll be bringing her theatrical ‘Cornucopia’ tour to the UK and Ireland. The reimagining of the singer’s ‘Utopia’ album will visit London, Glasgow, and Dublin in November.

Following on from a new video for ‘Tabula Rasa’, another clip from the mind of Tobias Gremmler has been shared online. The acclaimed digital artist also had a role in bringing the ambitious ‘Cornucopia’ stage production to life.

In a statement on the new video, Bjork said: “No one captures digital sensuality like [Gremmler], elegant and expressive !!!! This is made for the multiple screens of ‘Cornucopia’ and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen.

“We based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist, when I recorded this I tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right. And if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery …..”

The first ‘Cornucopia’ shows came in May, with an eight-night residency at New York venue The Shed. The 19-song setlist in the Big Apple included the first time Bjork had performed her songs ‘Venus As A Boy’, ‘Hidden Place’ and ‘Show Me Forgiveness’ for over a decade.

‘Cornucopia’ is directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, with designer Chiara Stevenson’s stage designed to resemble fungi. It also features the 50-piece Icelandic ensemble The Hamrahild Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp, and several instruments specially designed for the tour.

See the upcoming dates below:

November 19: London O2

November 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 28: Dublin 3 Arena