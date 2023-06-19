Watch Beck join The Black Keys for a live performance of ‘Loser’

Beck joined The Black Keys at their most recent show in Paris for a live performance of his hit song ‘Loser’.

During the band’s performance at Le Zénith in Paris on Sunday (June 18), fan-shot footage shows The Black Keys bringing out their long-time friend and collaborator Beck during the encore. “We are going to have a special friend come play a song for us, is that ok with you guys?” asks guitarist Dan Auerbach to the crowd.

According to Stereogum, Beck worked with the duo on their latest album Dropout Boogie. The trio would go on to perform ‘Loser’, reminiscent of when the duo opened for the solo musician on tour back in 2003.

They also performed a rendition of The Black Keys song ‘Lonely Boy’ as the final song of the night.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney shared that Beck was “the lynch pin in the new evolution of The Black Keys,” referring to his contributions to The Keys’ forthcoming album, expected to arrive in 2024, and which Carney called “our best record for sure”.

The trio’s 20-year friendship goes way back to when Carney gave Beck a bootleg of The Black Keys’ 2003 album Thickfreakness at a Saturday Night Live after party. “Who’s going to listen to that shit? Beck did,” Carney recalled. “And he invited us on tour a few weeks later, which was our first big break.”

In other The Black Keys news, the duo will be heading out on a UK tour this month kicking off on June 21. Check out the tour dates below, with tickets available here. Fans can buy and sell tickets for The Black Keys at global marketplace, viagogo here.

The Black Key’s UK 2023 tour dates are:

JUNE

21 – The O2, London

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

As for Beck, he recently performed at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party. Other performers included were Sturgill Simpson, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Orville Peck, Nelson’s son Lukas and more.