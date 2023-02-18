Watch Beck perform ‘Thinking About You’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Beck was the latest artist to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live, recruiting Blake Mills and Pino Palladino for a rendition of ‘Thinking About You’.

The artist released the new single earlier this month, after having performed for a few months beforehand (including his intimate performance at Lafayette in London last September). Mills also performs guitar and mandolin on the studio version of the song, alongside Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass) and Roger Manning (keyboards).

Have a look at the performance below:

Advertisement

American fans will be able to see Beck perform live later this year, with the artist set to embark on a co-headline tour with Phoenix in August. In addition to ‘Thinking About You’, those setlists will likely feature his recent cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’, as well as cuts from 2019’s ‘Hyperspace’ album.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood will appear as special guests on the upcoming tour, along with Sir Chloe at select gigs.

Since dropping ‘Hyperspace’, Beck has collaborated with Gorillaz on their 2020 song ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’, and contributed to the cartoon band’s upcoming ‘Cracker Island’ cut ‘Possession Island’. He also released a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’ for the ‘McCartney III: Imagined’ album in 2021.