Watch Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté perform at Euro final

The trio played before kick off at Wembley today

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Ultra Nate and Stefflon Don on stage in Wembley today - CREDIT: Getty

Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté have performed at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro women’s final today (July 31).

The final kicked off at 5pm and sees England’s lionesses play against Germany at Wembley.

Ahead of kick off, Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté performed at the event. Hill opened the performance before Stefflon Don joined Ultra Naté for a rendition of ‘You’re Free’, which Hill also appeared on towards the end.

Check out some fan reaction to the moment below and watch the full performance here on iPlayer.

Earlier today, David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds sent a good luck message to the Lionesses.

The message read: “Football’s Coming Home! Good luck Sarina and The Lionesses!”

Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.

Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Faye White, who share more than 390 caps between them for England, were among those former players joining the band and Baddiel on stage.

While Skinner was unable to join the band for the performance yesterday, he sent a message to the team and said that he will be “cheering on from the sidelines”.

Skinner said: “The Lionesses are playing some of the most exciting football I’ve ever seen from an England team. I’m gutted not to be there on Saturday but I know David, Lightning Seeds and Chelcee, with those Lionesses who’ve pulled on the shirt in the past, will deliver a unique performance that celebrates their run to the final.”

Baddiel added: “It’s a great honour that ‘Football’s Coming Home’ remains such a fan favourite twenty five years on and it feels fitting that we reflect the amazing achievements of the Lionesses with a unique performance of the anthem at this very special National Lottery gig. And very happy to be part of a one-off performance…”

The game is taking place now (July 31) and is being broadcast live on BBC One, with the build-up starting from 3.50pm, while you can watch live online via BBC iPlayerand the BBC Sport website.

