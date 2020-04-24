Watch Ben Gibbard debut new song ‘Proxima B’, cover Nirvana during livestream

During Ben Gibbard‘s ‘Live from Home’ livestream performance this week (April 23), the Death Cab for Cutie frontman debuted a new song entitled ‘Proxima B’, along with a cover of Nirvana‘s ‘All Apologies’.

Gibbard acknowledged his pared-back piano performance of the new track was a “much more subdued version than the balls-out rock version coming at you soon”.

Going on to cover Nirvana’s 1993 ‘In Utero’ single, he talked about having frequently played it while on his first solo tour back in 2007, saying, “I’ve been getting nostalgic for one of my favorite bands lately, so thought I’d pull it out and dust it off for you guys”.

Check it out below – Gibbard debuts ‘Proxima B’ at the 33:57 mark, with ‘All Apologies’ following at 39:03.

Additionally, Gibbard covered Tom T. Hall’s ‘Tulsa Telephone Book’ and played a healthy amount of Death Cab favourites like ‘Passenger Seat’, ‘What Sarah Said’ and ‘Soul Meets Body’.

Gibbard’s ‘Live From Home’ series sees him performing from his home studio while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Proxima B’ is the second new song Gibbard has debuted as part of the live-streamed sessions. In March, he played a track called ‘Life in Quarantine’ for the first time, officially releasing the audio later in the month.

Between taking fan requests and playing classics from across his Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service back catalogue, Gibbard has also performed a slew of other covers throughout the series, including songs by Neil Young, The Cure and Phoebe Bridgers.

Earlier this month, he covered Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Barbara H’ as a tribute to the band’s Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from COVID-19 complications the day before (April 2).

You can keep up to date (and see the archive of performances) over at the Death Cab YouTube channel here.