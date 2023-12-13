Watch Ben Gibbard join Yo La Tengo to cover Hall & Oates at Hanukkah show

Ben Gibbard and Yo La Tengo have teamed for a cover of Hall & Oates‘ ‘You Make My Dreams’.

Both acts performed the classic hit as part of the latter’s run of Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Monday (December 11).

Gibbard came out onstage during the encore to perform The Cramps’ ‘Drug Train’ and Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive’, slipping in the Hall & Oates hit in between. You can view footage below.

It comes as Daryl Hall and John Oates are currently embroiled in a court case after the former claimed that he was left “blindsided” by the latter’s plan to sell a business stake. Oates described the claims as “inaccurate”.

Did not have Ben Gibbard joining Yo La Tengo to sing Hall & Oates on my bingo card, yet here we are pic.twitter.com/6ijbjYDVtz — Kyle Carney (@K_RossCarney) December 12, 2023

Ben Gibbard covering Hall & Oates at the Yo La Tengo Hanukkah show pic.twitter.com/6eAcg60r4O — Justin Barney (@JBarney) December 12, 2023

The conflict between the two came to a head on November 17, when it was revealed that Hall was granted a restraining order against his longtime former musical partner. Whilst many of the details were kept under seal initially, a reporter suggested that “based on captions for the filings in the chancery clerk’s system, a business trust is at the centre of the dispute”.

Meanwhile, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie were recently unveiled as joint headliners for next year’s All Points East festival.

The two acts will co-headline the Sunday evening at All Points East next year on August 25 at Victoria Park, London. They join previously announced headline acts Loyle Carner, who plays on August 17, and LCD Soundsystem, who appear on August 23. Any remaining tickets for the show can be purchased here.