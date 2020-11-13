Watch BENEE live life as a Sim in her ‘KOOL’ music video

BENEE has teamed up with the iconic Electronic Arts video game The Sims for her latest music video.

In the clip, the singer toys around with the avatar version of herself, changing outfits, walks aimlessly around her house and more, in a fairly accurate recreation of typical scenes from the game.

The visual was co-directed by Alan Bibby and Michelle Walshe and co-produced by Emily Russell and Brad Harvey, in conjunction with Auckland creative agency Augusto.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The release of the music video coincides with BENEE’s debut EP, ‘Hey u x’, which dropped today (November 13). Guests that appear on the EP include Grimes, Mallrat, Lily Allen and more.

In a statement, BENEE said she wrote ‘KOOL’ in admiration of a variety of people she knew.

“I wrote [the song] about some people I know who seem to be effortlessly cool,” she said. “They always seem to say the right thing.”

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Hey u x’ four stars, describing it as “the sound of a pop star who’s resolutely herself”.

“The album’s 13 tracks reflect Benee’s open approach to music, skipping from edgy, futuristic production to the easy-going melodies of ‘Same Effect’ showcases her versatility,” read the review.

“But underneath the consistently catchy choruses, there’s a sense of unease; the jazz-inspired vocal riffs of ‘Night Garden’ featuring Kenny Beats & Bakar paint a picture of paranoia, whilst ‘Happen To Me’ soundtracks sleepless, anxious nights.”