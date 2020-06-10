Watch BENEE make her television debut with ‘Supalonely’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE has made an appearance on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Benee’s television debut, the performance involved BENEE’s collaborator Gus Dapperton and their band. Watch it below:

The track was first released late last year, but only became a viral hit after spreading through TikTok in March. Since then, ‘Supalonely’ has reached more than 200million streams.

“I’m getting a lot more people coming from different pockets of the world who weren’t listening to my music before, which is insane. It’s definitely opened up a lot of doors for me at the moment,” the singer said in an interview with NME on her sudden surge in fame.

Following its release, BENEE then shared an alternative version of the track in May, titled ‘Lownely‘.

While hosting the show in isolation, Fallon has featured at-home performances from Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig, Courtney Barnett, Chvrches, Brendon Urie and more.

Last month, Fallon apologised for a resurfaced Saturday Night Live sketch from 2000 that featured the talk show host impersonating comedian Chris Rock in blackface.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” Fallon said on Twitter.