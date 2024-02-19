Watch ‘Benidorm’ star Tim Healy join The 1975 to sing ‘All I Need To Hear’ in Manchester

The 1975 were joined on stage last night by Matty Healy’s dad, the Benidorm star Tim Healy, for a version of ‘All I Need to Hear’ – check out the footage below.

The band were playing the AO Arena in Manchester last night (February 18) as part of their ‘Still…At Their Very Best’ tour when they were joined by Healy senior, who is also known for appearing in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, on lead vocals.

It isn’t the first time that the band have been joined by Matty’s dad on stage – at their show at Finsbury Park last summer, he again joined them to sing ‘All I Need to Hear’, a song first released on their 2022 album ‘Being Funny in A Foreign Language’.

Tim Healy sing ‘All I Need to Hear’ live in Manchester, with The 1975 pic.twitter.com/wgoOnTQisI — ROB KELLAS (@RKELLAS) February 18, 2024

'All I Need To Hear' com Tim Healy. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6tp56yApKz — The 1975 Online 🇧🇷 (@the1975online) February 18, 2024

Tim Healy also surprised those fans at Finsbury Park by eating raw meat onstage – a move which he also did at a show in Madison Square Garden in 2022 and throughout their recent tour – but that particular element was not repeated last night.

In addition to the rendition of ‘All I Need to Hear’, the band also played ‘Milk’, the hidden track on their 2012 EP ‘Sex’, for the first time in four years, as the result of a request by a fan named Rhiannon.

Introducing the song, Matty Healy said: “We had quite a special one today. A young girl called Rhiannon, she’s had a tough life, you wouldn’t be able to tell, she’s a cool, nice person. I asked her if she had any favourite songs she wanted us to play, and she did. She gave us a very deep cut, and we’re gonna try to get it right for you, Rhiannon.”

In the past, Matty has spoken glowingly about his father, telling NME in 2020: Although my dad was never into punk, my dad’s always been very punk. My dad was a welder, and then he became a stand-up comedian and started a live theatre company. At a time where people were going around Sunderland and Newcastle in the ‘70s and doing stand-up, he went out and did plays. I think they fucking went down like a shit in a lift most of the time, but that’s what he was like.

“When he became famous through [working class 1980s TV comedy-drama] Auf Widersehen Pet, he kind of became a figurehead for a political movement, like the subsidisation of industry that created the miners strikes and all those kind of things.”

Matty Healy’s mum Denise Welch has also been speaking about her relationship with The 1975’s success, saying: “With Matthew’s fans, it’s, ‘There is the Virgin Mary – there is the woman who gave birth to the Messiah. I’ve had people in the foyer of The O2 touch me and burst into tears.”

Welch continued: “He provokes this hero worship, to the point that the fact that I actually produced him in my body gives me that sort of reverence – and it’s quite hysterical. I do enjoy having a bit of fun with that.”

The UK leg of the ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour wraps up in Birmingham on Wednesday (February 21), before the band head out to Europe, eventually finishing off on March 22 in Cologne. You can find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, the band recently shared a cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look.