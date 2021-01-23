Watch Best Coast perform ‘Master Of My Mind’ live on ‘Kimmel’

Best Coast have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live – you can watch their appearance below.

The group played ‘Master Of My Mind’ from latest album ‘Always Tomorrow’ in a top-floor home rehearsal space.

Reviewing that album, NME said: “‘Always Tomorrow’’finds [Bethany] Cosentino…starting afresh in a new decade.

“For the first time she’s enlisted bandmate Bobb Bruno to write songs when she felt unable to do so: a move that culminated in the LA duo’s most closely collaborative work yet (Cosentino’s autobiographical lyrics notwithstanding).”

You can see the full Kimmel performance below.

Back in September, Best Coast shared a surprise new live EP, ‘Live At World Cafe’.

The EP was recorded at a show the band played in early 2020 at the titular World Cafe in Philadelphia.

“Today we share with you a new live EP from a show we played at World Cafe in Philadelphia in early 2020 before ‘Always Tomorrow’ came out,” the band said of the new EP in a statement.

“It was the first time we played new songs for fans, and the first time we stepped on stage as a full band in a really long time. 2020 obviously went a lil crazy and we were forced to put everything on pause, but we hope this ‘Live At World Cafe’ EP will make you feel like you’re hanging with us.”

Best Coast recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Crazy For You’ with a special live-streamed concert.

The gig saw the band perform the album in full, joined by guests including Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams and Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry.