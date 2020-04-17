Watch Beyoncé sing ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ from Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’

Beyoncé was a surprise guest on the network ABC’s Disney Family Singalong special last night (April 16), performing a surprise cover of ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ from Disney‘s 1940 film Pinocchio.

Beyoncé dedicated the song to healthcare workers on the frontline in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hello to all of the families across the world,” she said via a recording. “I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of the Disney family… I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

Beyonce singing Once Upon A Star is giving me allllll the feels & chills. This is the most beautiful version I’ve ever heard of this song, sing it girl 😢💜 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Oq9HtLQYmB — jennifer lé ⚡️ (@jenfrombk) April 17, 2020

After performing the cover, she said, “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this, I promise. God bless you.”

Beyoncé was not the only artist enlisted for the special. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Little Big Town, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban and even the full cast of High School Musical also performed a selection of Disney songs for the special.

Beyoncé’s latest musical release was the accompanying album to the 2019 The Lion King remake, titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. The album featured multiple African artists like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Busiswa. She also sang the album’s Oscar-nominated lead single, ‘Spirit’, and voiced Nala in the 2019 photorealistic remake.