Watch Beyoncé team up with Megan Thee Stallion for ‘Savage (Remix)’ at homecoming ‘Renaissance’ show

Beyoncé teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion last night (September 23) during her homecoming ‘Renaissance’ show.

The duo joined forces for their 2020 collaboration ‘Savage (Remix)’ for the first time at the NRG Stadium in Houston, footage of which you can view below.

Ahead of the performance, Beyoncé told Megan: “I love you, Queen,” before the rapper shouted back, “I love you, Beyoncé.”

The rapper previously attended the tour as a fan at a show in Paris in May earlier this year.

FULL VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion joins Beyoncé on stage in Houston for their debut live performance of “Savage Remix.” 🔥 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Q5HZ6Bz7j9 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 24, 2023

It comes after Megan recently pulled out of this year’s Global Citizen Festival, 11 days before the day of the event, with reports this week claiming she instead decided to perform with Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, the rapper was scheduled to headline the bash last night but ultimately decided not to because she was invited to perform with the Destiny’s Child icon. Neither artist has yet confirmed this was the case.

A statement shared by Global Citizen Festival on their official X/Twitter account previously read: “Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.”

Meanwhile, Megan recently revealed that the remixed version of her 2020 hit included more explicit lyrics which were toned down at Beyoncé’s request.

“Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse, like, a little bit cleaner?’” the rapper said.

“I went in my living room and I recorded it right then. Beyoncé didn’t have to tell me twice, I sent that verse right back! But it was amazing – like, everybody knows that I am obsessed with Beyoncé, so when I got to collab, like, being from Houston with her, I was just appreciative. Like when I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it – how many famous people [were] dancing to the song – I was like, ‘Oh my God, y’all know me.’”

Elsewhere, two of Beyoncé’s backing dancers recently confronted a fan who threw an object onstage during a recent ‘Renaissance’ show.

Other artists to have been affected by the dangerous trend include Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Drake, Cardi B and Pink.

The most concerning case was when Bebe Rehxa was left needing stitches after an audience member threw a phone at her face during a gig in New York because he thought it would be “funny”.