Watch Beyoncé’s dramatic new trailer for ‘Renaissance’ tour movie

Beyoncé has shared a dramatic new trailer for her forthcoming film ‘Renaissance’: A Film by Beyoncé – check it out below.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” the pop icon said in a voiceover during the beginning of the clip. “To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

The preview of the feature film provides a glimpse into the tour’s behind-the-scenes footage as well as its front-row concert video. According to the synopsis, ‘Renaissance’: A Film by Beyoncé “accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

It continued: “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” the singer said in the trailer. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 1.

The film follows the giant success of Taylor Swift’s own ‘Eras‘ concert film, which recently scored the biggest ever opening weekend for a concert film. Beyoncé herself appeared at the ‘Eras’ premiere, with Swift calling the Houston singer “a guiding light”.

In other Beyoncé news, her daughter Blue Ivy was reportedly only supposed to perform for one show on the ‘Renaissance‘ tour.

In an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles revealed that she was initially “in tears” watching Blue Ivy, adding that Jay-Z “was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt.”

Knowles added she was “nervous” when Blue Ivy came out to perform on the first night: “To get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.”

Beyoncé’s daughter made her ‘Renaissance’ debut in Paris, where she danced along to ‘My Power’.