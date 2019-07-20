Watch Beyoncé’s new extended music video for two ‘Lion King’ songs

'Spirit' and 'Bigger' come together on the extended new clip

Beyoncé has shared another new music video for tracks from the new ‘Lion King’ soundtrack.

After sharing the video for ‘Spirit’ earlier this week, the singer has now released an extended clip which also incorporates the track ‘Bigger’.

‘Lion King: The Gift’ was curated by Beyoncé herself, and is described as “a love letter to Africa”.

The 27-track record features her previously released single ‘Spirit’, as well as appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The new music videos come for the aforementioned ‘Spirit’ and other track ‘Bigger’. The clips see the singer dancing through shots from the new film itself.

Premiered during ABC’s one-hour primetime special The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight with Robin Roberts, Beyoncé spoke of the new clip.

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it,” she explained. The pop star also called the album an “authentic” showcase of the region’s beautiful sounds mixed with “some of the producers from America”.

“We’ve kinda created our own genre. And I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

Beyoncé stars alongside Childish Gambino in the new Lion King remake, which is out now.