Watch Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil play first in new series of live-stream sessions

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil has performed a stripped-back session live on the band’s Facebook page.

The band have been gearing up to release their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ on May 15, but earlier today (March 27) announced the record had been pushed back to August 14.

Hours later, frontman Neil started a live-stream on the band’s Facebook page that saw him play acoustic versions of ‘Instant History’ and ‘The Rain’, before switching to electric for ‘Re-arrange’. Watch it below now.

Posted by Biffy Clyro on Friday, March 27, 2020

At the start of the video, the singer and guitarist informed fans that this was the first in a new series of live sessions he would be embarking on. “Every Friday at 6pm we’re gonna play some stuff,” he explained. “I’ll play a few songs tonight and then if you guys have any suggestions or requests, anything you want to know or see us do, then we’ll be doing this every Friday.”

In a statement announcing the postponement of their ninth album, Biffy Clyro said: “With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the coronavirus situation is causing everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan.

“Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now. We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do.”

Speaking to NME earlier in the year, Neil discussed the upcoming record, saying it “represents us as a band and society as a whole”. “We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power. There are good people in the world.

“We have a song on the album called ‘The Champ’ that talks about “the grey man’s curse”. So often, decent people don’t pipe up. Empty vessels make the most noise. It doesn’t reflect what’s going on in any situation.”