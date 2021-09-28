Watch Biffy Clyro’s combined video for ‘Unknown Male 01’ and ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’

Biffy Clyro have shared the combined video for their two recent singles ‘Unknown Male 01’ and ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’ – you can watch the clip below.

The two tracks are both taken from the trio’s upcoming new album ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which is set for release on October 22.

A 10-minute long video for ‘Unknown Male 01’ and ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’ has been released this afternoon (September 28).

Advertisement

Initially focusing on Biffy Clyro as they perform ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’, frontman Simon Neil then covers himself, his fellow bandmembers and their instruments in blue paint.

The clip then shifts location to the remote countryside as ‘Unknown Male 01’ rings out, with the latter part of the video showing the band performing the song while wearing red blindfolds.

Back in May NME spoke to Biffy Clyro on the red carpet at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where the band revealed that they had finished their new album the previous week.

Asked if ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ could still be considered a “sister record” to its predecessor, Neil replied: “Originally it was going to be completely hand-in-hand. They do relate, but because we didn’t tour I ended up writing about seven or eight new songs for the album. Originally it was intended to be a few off-cuts from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, but now it’s got wonderful new art and it’s kind of its own beast.

Advertisement

“The lyrics correspond at certain points and there are a lot of Easter eggs for fans in there, but it’s a proper record. It’s not like we headed in, rushed it and banged out a few songs – it has become this epic ‘meister werke’, if I can say that about our band, which I can’t. I’ve turned full dickhead now! I’m sorry.”

Biffy Clyro have been nominated for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) Award, with the winner set to be announced next month.