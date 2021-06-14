Watch Biffy Clyro’s emotional Scotland Euro 2020 montage

Biffy Clyro have given an emotional performance of their 2007 track ‘Now I’m Everyone’ to celebrate Scotland men’s national team’s first qualification for an international football tournament since 1998.

You can watch the performance below, which was broadcast by the BBC before Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 today (June 14).

The video intersperses match footage and news clips of the team’s previous failures with Biffy Clyro’s intense performance, as well as images of football memorabilia being burned on a bonfire surrounded by ceremonial drummers.

Advertisement

Biffy Clyro – Euro 2020 #ThisIsTheOne #ThisIsTheOne BBC Sport Scotland National Team Match of the Day #EURO2020 #BBCEuro2020 Posted by Biffy Clyro on Monday, June 14, 2021

The video then shows Scotland’s dramatic victory against Serbia on penalties last November, which sealed Scotland’s first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Scotland went on to lose today’s match against the Czech Republic 2-0. They play England on Friday (June 18), and then Croatia on June 22.

Biffy Clyro aren’t the only artists marking this summer’s football. New Order have released a new line of merchandise themed around their 1990 football single ‘World In Motion’, while U2‘s Bono and The Edge teamed up with Martin Garrix for the Euro 2020 single ‘We Are The People’ and The Rhythm Method updated their 2018 World Cup song ‘Chin Up’.

England’s official anthem for the tournament was recorded by Krept And Konan with Aitch and England manager Gareth Southgate. Elsewhere Happy Mondays‘ Bez and Rowetta have led an all-star line-up for ‘Vindaloo Two’, a sequel to Fat Les’ 1996 track ‘Vindaloo’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Biffy Clyro announced a huge Cardiff show set to take place in September.

Frontman Simon Neil also recently told NME that they’ve already finished the follow-up to last year’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘.