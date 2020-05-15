Watch Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil kick off NME Home Sessions

“That’s what keeps me excited and motivated – the shock of the new,” Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil tells NME in this week’s Big Read. “What can we do now to fuck around with what we’ve already done? I want our fans to either be worried that it’s going to be terrible or excited that it’s going to fuck their socks off.”

Fans certainly experienced “the shock of the new” back when the band dropped the trance-driven single ‘Instant History’ to launch their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’. It was another adventurous sonic departure for the mad-cap Scottish trio, but scratch beneath the surface and there’s a fire, a curiosity and a yearning that make it 100% pure Biffy. What better way to get to know a song than by stripping it down to its bare essence? And what more intimate setting to do it in than in the artist’s own front room.

In that spirit, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil kicks off the first of the NME Home Sessions. From the music room in Ayrshire home, decked out with tour souvenirs and a couple of NME Awards on the mantlepiece, he treats us to acoustic renditions of ‘Instant History’ and the fan favourite ‘Spanish Radio’ from 2013’s ‘Spanish Radio’.

Read the full Biffy Clyro Big Read interview here, and check back at NME soon for more Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.