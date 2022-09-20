Watch Big Joanie’s vibrant video for synth-driven new single ‘Confident Man’

Big Joanie have shared an animated video for their new single ‘Confident Man’, taken from their upcoming second album ‘Back Home‘.

The Black feminist punk rockers veer into synth territory for the third single from their new album, which is released on November 4, and have accompanied the release with a vibrant video made by Rachel Amy Winton.

In the clip, Big Joanie’s family photos appear alongside archive footage of the Caribbean in the ’50s, images of the ackee fruit tree, and live footage shot at Third Man Records London.

Guitarist Stephanie Philips said about the making of ‘Confident Man’: “This song came from a rare Big Joanie jam session when we were messing about with the synths in Margo’s [Broom – producer] studio. The song was inspired by Jia Tolentino’s book Trick Mirror and an essay in it about scam culture and how everyone’s obsessed with con men and their stories.

“As the impact of capitalist culture becomes harder to avoid, it feels like many people would rather give in and admire those who work within the system and become the epitome of privileged, confident, white male arrogance. When you’re in that mindset, no one considers rebelling against that and tearing down everything the confident white male represents.”

Filmmaker Winton added: “After hearing from the band about the themes that led them to create this track, I became interested in the idea of positive representations of masculinity, both young and old. Trawling through a bunch of archival footage, including old home videos and photos from the ’50s ’til the present, I enjoyed catching little glimpses of sincerity, playfulness and kindness that showed men and boys engaging in a non-arrogant form of manliness. I like the way this stands in contrast to the conmen and scam culture that the song so powerfully tears down.

“I was also interested in the themes that sit across the bands new album: a homeland, feelings of nostalgia, family and the weaving together of cultures. When the band sent over some visual references, included in the mix was the quilt-work of American textile artist, Rosie Lee Tomkins. This inspired me to make the craft like animation style and patchwork/mural piece that the video draws symbols and motifs from (it can be seen in full at the end). The flowers, fruit and foliage of a different place stood out to me as well the capacity for animation to really highlight the changing rhythms and tempo on this synth-heavy track.”

The release follows July’s ‘In My Arms’ and June’s ‘Happier Still’. All songs will appear on the London trio’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Sistahs’, which is released via Daydream Library Series, and Kill Rock Stars outside the UK and Europe. You can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Big Joanie will head out on a UK tour next year to promote the album. See dates including upcoming 2022 ones below and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

Friday 11 – Albert Hall (supporting Courtney Barnett)

Saturday 12 – The Dome, Brighton (supporting Courtney Barnett)

JANUARY 2023

Friday 06 – Bristol, Strange Brew

Sunday 08 – Southampton, Joiners

Tuesday 10 – Oxford, Bullingdon

Wednesday 11 – London, Garage

Thursday 12 – Birmingham, Hare And Hounds

Friday 13 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

Saturday 14 – Glasgow, Mono

Sunday 15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Cluny

Tuesday 17 – Manchester, Deaf Institute