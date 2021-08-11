Watch Big Red Machine debut ‘New Auburn’ on ‘Colbert’

Big Red Machine debuted a new song, ‘New Auburn’, during their live appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (August 10) – you can watch their performance below.

The duo – The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon – are currently preparing the release of their second studio album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’, which is set to arrive on August 27.

Big Red Machine were the latest musical guests on the Colbert-hosted Late Show in the US last night, with the band performing two tracks during their appearance.

‘New Auburn’ received its debut live performance during their Late Show appearance, with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold, Anais Mitchell, The Westerlies, The National’s Scott Devendorf, drummer JT Bates and keyboardist Nick Lloyd joining the pair for the rendition.

You can watch Big Red Machine perform ‘New Auburn’ above, and also see the band’s live performance of the ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ single ‘Phoenix’ below.

Among the guests on Big Red Machine’s ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ is Taylor Swift, who will feature on the tracks ‘Birch’ and ‘Renegade’.

In a statement earlier this month, Dessner said that both Swift’s sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, which were co-produced by Dessner, and her encouragement helped him realise “how connected this Big Red Machine music was to everything else I was doing, and that I was always supposed to be chasing these ideas”.

“That’s what makes it special,” Dessner said. “With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”