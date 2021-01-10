Watch Big Sean and NLE Choppa team up in video for ‘Moonlight’

Big Sean and rising rapper NLE Choppa have put out a video for their recent track ‘Moonlight’ – watch it below.

Taken from Choppa’s project ‘From Dark To Light’, which he released on Halloween last year to celebrate his 18th birthday, the track hears the Memphis rapper motivate himself to get back on his hustle.

“Don’t talk on tapped phones, you know the feds run devices/ My mom my backbone, she stood by me wrong or right/ Let me rewind this shit, gotta rewind that lick/ I lost ’bout 10 on that shit, I gotta go and get it back,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

In the ‘Moonlight’ video, Choppa raps from a cabin as furniture flies across the room, while Sean spits his bars from a bed on the moon overlooking Earth.

Watch the video below:

Last week, 50 Cent shared a video for his new track ‘Part Of The Game’ featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez.

The track, which serves as the theme song for 50’s upcoming new Power spin-off show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, was first previewed on Instagram last month.

Meanwhile, Sean revealed last year that he’s sitting on three unfinished tracks with John Mayer.

Back in 2018, the rapper posted a since-deleted photograph of himself and the ‘Gravity’ hitmaker in the studio together, but no music has since materialised from their time together.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Sean shared more details about what he and Mayer worked on, explaining that their work included input from revered musician James Fauntleroy.

“Me, John and James Fauntleroy did a 17-hour lock-in session,” he explained. “Those guys are legends, man. We came up with some fire ideas that we’ve still gotta finish.

He added: “I linked up with John one other time after that but we really gotta link back up soon. There’s at least two or three great ideas there.”