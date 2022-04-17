Big Sean performed at Coachella on Friday night (April 15), and was joined on stage by his girlfriend and frequent collaborator Jhené Aiko for a pair of songs – see footage below.

The Detroit rapper delivered a career-spanning set on the Sahaha stage, marking the first time he’s ever performed a solo slot at the California festival.

Among the 18-track setlist, Sean performed the hits ‘Blessings’, ‘I Don’t Fuck With You’, ‘Clique’, and ‘Bounce Back. He also gave live debuts to ‘Why Would I Stop?’ and ‘Wolves’, taken from his most recent album ‘Detroit 2’.

In the middle of his set, Sean brought out Aiko – who aside from being his partner is also his TWENTY88 bandmate – to perform the tracks ‘Beware’ and ‘I Know’, taken from Sean’s albums ‘Hall Of Fame’ (2013) and ‘Dark Sky Paradise’ (2015) respectively.

You can check out footage of their performances below:

Big Sean and Jhene aiko “ I know ” . They are the best !! #Twenty88 part 2 please . pic.twitter.com/PggYAvmr41 — Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) April 16, 2022

Big Sean surprises the audience with Jhené Aiko and a performance of their hit songs “I Know” and “Beware”.#jheneaiko #bigsean #FlyFM pic.twitter.com/X5C8uBiwBe — Fly FM 🇲🇾 (@FlyFM958) April 17, 2022

jhene aiko & big sean @ coachella 🥰pic.twitter.com/nzYQNreAq9 — Women of R&B (@rnbgirlies) April 16, 2022

Elsewhere during his set, Sean also brought out YG for their collaboration ‘Big Bank’. You can see their performance and a full setlist for Sean’s Coachella show below.

Big Sean played:

‘Paradise’ (Extended)

‘Why Would I Stop?’

‘Mercy’

‘Clique’

‘Sanctified’

‘Big Bank’ (with YG)

‘Wolves’

‘Moves’

‘My Last’

‘I Don’t Like’ (Chief Keef cover)

‘Beware’ (with Jhené Aiko)

‘I Know’ / ‘Dance (A$$)’ (with Jhené Aiko)

‘All Your Fault’

‘All Me’

Unknown new song

‘Blessings’

‘I Don’t Fuck With You’

‘Bounce Back’

Elsewhere at Coachella this weekend, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

On Saturday, K-pop icons 2NE1 reunited on stage for their first performance together in seven years, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a brand new song, and Post Malone joined 21 Savage for a performance of their 2018 hit ‘Rockstar’.

Danny Elfman also performed a unique set made up songs by his new wave band Oingo Boingo, a few solo tracks, as well as some of his most famous film and TV themes including The Simpsons.