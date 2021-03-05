Watch Big Sean pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle in ‘Deep Reverence’ video

Big Sean has paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the video for his single ‘Deep Reverence’ – watch it below.

The track, which is taken from Sean’s latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, hears him collaborate with Hussle over a booming slice of Hit-Boy production.

In the Sergio-directed video, Sean salutes Hussle through a series of shots of a painting of the late rapper and a couple of murals placed throughout Los Angeles. The Detroit rapper is also seen cruising around the city in a lowrider with Snoop Dogg at his side

“This one of the most uncomfortable, honest songs I ever did,” Sean said of the track on Instagram. “I said things on here I thought I’d never say publicly, but realized that u gotta live and own all your truths, cause u can’t always count on that opportunity to be there. To one of the realest, most solid humans ever made @nipseyhussle ! Thank you bro! You still blessing all of us! It’s deeper than 4Life it’s 4ever.”

Watch the video below:

‘Deep Reverence’ is the latest in a string of music videos Sean has released as of late. In September, he shared a spacey video inspired by The Shining for his single ‘Lithuania’ featuring Travis Scott.

He followed it up with a video for ‘Wolves’, his collaboration with Post Malone, and in January he joined NLE Choppa on the Memphis rapper’s track ‘Moonlight’.

Meanwhile, a new Nipsey Hussle album is in the works, according to one of the late rapper’s producers.

Mr. Lee, the Grammy Award-winning Houston producer who produced both Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, has revealed that a third track in the series is on the way.

The producer also revealed he’s working on a full Nipsey Hussle album that will feature unreleased versus from the rapper, as well as appearances from Dave East and Trae Tha Truth.