Watch Big Sean pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle in ‘Deep Reverence’ video

"To one of the realest, most solid humans ever made"

By Will Lavin
Big Sean has paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the video for his single ‘Deep Reverence’ – watch it below.

The track, which is taken from Sean’s latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, hears him collaborate with Hussle over a booming slice of Hit-Boy production.

In the Sergio-directed video, Sean salutes Hussle through a series of shots of a painting of the late rapper and a couple of murals placed throughout Los Angeles. The Detroit rapper is also seen cruising around the city in a lowrider with Snoop Dogg at his side

“This one of the most uncomfortable, honest songs I ever did,” Sean said of the track on Instagram. “I said things on here I thought I’d never say publicly, but realized that u gotta live and own all your truths, cause u can’t always count on that opportunity to be there. To one of the realest, most solid humans ever made @nipseyhussle ! Thank you bro! You still blessing all of us! It’s deeper than 4Life it’s 4ever.”

Watch the video below:

‘Deep Reverence’ is the latest in a string of music videos Sean has released as of late. In September, he shared a spacey video inspired by The Shining for his single ‘Lithuania’ featuring Travis Scott.

He followed it up with a video for ‘Wolves’, his collaboration with Post Malone, and in January he joined NLE Choppa on the Memphis rapper’s track ‘Moonlight’.

Meanwhile, a new Nipsey Hussle album is in the works, according to one of the late rapper’s producers.

Mr. Lee, the Grammy Award-winning Houston producer who produced both Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, has revealed that a third track in the series is on the way.

The producer also revealed he’s working on a full Nipsey Hussle album that will feature unreleased versus from the rapper, as well as appearances from Dave East and Trae Tha Truth.

