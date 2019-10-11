Big Shaq returns with new video for ‘Buss It Down’

Man’s still got it

Big Shaq – aka comedian/rapper Michael Dapaah – has returned with a music video for his latest single, ‘Buss It Down’. Watch it below.

The clip is co-directed by Shaq and Luke Biggins. It opens with a definition of the word “bursement”, which according to the funnyman, means “securing what you are due in this life”.

The visual then follows Shaq as he holds a meeting with his crew to discuss “who’s hot on the streets right now”. Upset to hear that he’s no longer on the popular list, Shaq launches a plan to release “new fire”, as one of his associates suggests. Check out the video for ‘Buss It Down’ here:

Shaq rose to prominence in 2017 after releasing his viral hit, ‘Man’s Not Hot’. Last year, he followed it up with the sequel, ‘Man Don’t Dance’, and dropped a freestyle, ‘Daily Duppy’. Speaking to NME at the 2018 BRIT Awards, Shaq revealed that he wants to work and hopefully tour with Noel Gallagher someday.

“Noel Gallagher, he’s a legend,” Shaq told NME. “One legend’s approval of what you’re doing is nice – but you know, let’s wait and see what’s going to happen.”

So far, that collaboration has yet to come together, though Shaq has hinted at working with Liam instead. In July, Shaq returned with a new season of his popular YouTube mockumentary series, Somewhere In London. The second season’s final episode arrived on September 4.