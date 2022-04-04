Watch Big Thief perform ‘Spud Infinity’ from their living room on ‘Fallon’

Big Thief performed their recent single ‘Spud Infinity’ on US TV last week – check out the video below.

The Brooklyn band appeared as the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of their fifth studio album, ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’, which came out in February via 4AD.

Big Theif didn’t appear in Fallon’s New York studio as is customary for the show’s live performers, but instead delivered a laid back rendition of ‘Spud Infinity’ from a bright living room.

Tune in to the group’s recent Fallon appearance here:

Big Thief are set to perform at a string of UK and European festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret and Tempelhof Sounds. You can find the band’s full live schedule here.

Last month saw Big Thief wrap up a UK and Ireland headline tour, which included a four-night billing at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. They’ll begin a string of North American dates in New York next week – find any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, NME wrote: “There’s a certain looseness that suits Big Thief well across the whole record.

“Those in search of a tightly cohesive album knitted around a single concept have probably come to the wrong place entirely – but for a sprawling answer to the band’s two huge 2019 breakthrough records ‘Two Hands’ and ‘U.F.O.F’, then look no further.”