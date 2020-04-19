Billie Eilish and Finneas joined Lady Gaga’s all-star live stream last night (April 18) to cover Bobby Hebb’s 1966 track ‘Sunny’.

The pair joined the likes of The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder in One World: Together At Home.

Performing from their house – with Finneas on the piano – the duo delivered a moving version of the hopeful track. Finneas sprinkled in a few bars of his and Billie’s recent Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ at the end of the song.

Watch the performance of ‘Sunny’ below.

After the performance, Eilish thanked key workers for their contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sending our love to you,” she said. “I want to thank all of the healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save ours.”

Elsewhere during the all-star live stream, Beyoncé shared an emotional message about the coronavirus, airing her concerns about the “alarmingly high rate” at which the virus is killing black Americans.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said.

Paul McCartney, who also appeared as part of ‘Together At Home’, has recently shared his admiration for Billie Eilish, calling her “very special” but admitting he wouldn’t give up recording at Abbey Road in favour of working in a bedroom.

Meanwhile, Rosalía has confirmed that her long-awaited collaboration with Eilish is almost finished, and should be released soon.