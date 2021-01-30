Watch Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters perform for virtual ALTer EGO festival

Foo Fighters and Billie Eilish both played sets as part of iHeartRadio’s virtual ALTer EGO festival this week (January 28) – watch footage below.

As well as the two original sets, a host of archived material from The Killers, Coldplay, Muse and more was all shared as part of the event.

Foo Fighters opened the virtual event with a four-song set, featuring classics ‘Everlong’ and ‘The Pretender’ as well as new tracks ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Waiting On A War’ from their upcoming album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. Watch their set below.

Among a host of past footage, Eilish then played the second original set of the night, performing her three most recent singles, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘My Future’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’. See her performance below.

Eilish also recently released her long-awaited collaboration with Rosalía – ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’. The track, written for HBO show Euphoria, comes ahead of the singer’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

In a new interview, Eilish, whose fly-on-the-wall Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry is released next month, suggested that the new album is more honed than her debut.

Talking to Vanity Fair, the 19-year-old star said that her new music “feels exactly how I want it to”.

“There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that,” she said.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, performed ‘Times Like These’ as part of Joe Biden’s inauguration as president last week (January 20).

Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “As has become the norm in emotional times, Foo Fighters delve into their back catalogue and pull out a classic. Before they launch into a heartstring-tugging version of ‘Times Like These’, Dave Grohl follows up a VT of a teacher in Seattle by paying tribute to educators across America, including his mum Virginia, for their work during the pandemic.

“Then it’s back to the business of rock, delivering a version of the band’s 2002 banger that slowly builds until it erupts with pure euphoria – a perfect reflection of 2020’s drawn-out run to Biden being named the election’s victor.”