Watch Billie Eilish cover 1950s classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’

Billie Eilish covered Julie London’s 1955 version of the jazz classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’ during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this week.

Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas on acoustic guitar for the stripped back, mellow rendition of the track. You can see their performance below.

Advertisement

‘I’m In The Mood For Love’ was first published in 1935, and popularised by Frances Langford. It has since been covered by dozens of artists, with London’s version among the most popular.

Finneas also accompanied Eilish on guitar for live versions of ‘I Didn’t Change My Number,’ ‘NDA‘ and ‘Getting Older‘, from her recent album ‘Happier Than Ever’. You can see those performances below.

‘Happier Than Ever’ arrived last week. In a five star review, NME‘s El Hunt said that in “tackling fame and misogyny with old-timey Hollywood glamour, the star has repeated the success of her stellar debut – without repeating any of its tricks.”

Advertisement

It was reported earlier in the week that the album is outselling the rest of the UK’s top-10 albums combined.

Earlier today, meanwhile, a new teaser was revealed for Eilish’s upcoming Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles featuring an animated, ‘Disney-fied’ depiction of the singer.