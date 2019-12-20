Billie Eilish has made a typically wild appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke – with their segment involving her pet spider, a Justin Bieber cover and visiting Eilish’s parents.

In the episode, Eilish and Corden visit her parents’ house, where the singer makes Corden begrudgingly hold her pet spider.

As well as performing Eilish’s hits ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bad Guy’, she sang a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘I Will’ on a ukulele.

Eilish told how she met Justin Bieber at Coachella, before performing Ludacris’ verse from Bieber’s hit ‘Baby’.

Their Carpool Karaoke was part of a Christmas episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which also featured Mariah Carey singing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to mark the new 25th anniversary of Carey’s festive album ‘Merry Christmas’.

Corden’s Cats co-star Taylor Swift appeared in a sketch around the controversial new movie, which followed Corden and Swift performing ‘Memory’ from the film with co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward on makeshift instruments on Jimmy Fallon’s chatshow.

Eilish’s appearance came the day after her 18th birthday (December 18), which she marked by posting an emotional message on Instagram, performing an improvised song interspersed with footage from her concerts.

NME recently named Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ as our Album Of 2019. To coincide with the honour, Eilish was interviewed for NME’s Big Read slot, in which she spoke about her success in 2019 and her hopes for the future.

Speaking about ‘Bad Guy’, Eilish said: “I knew I liked the song a lot, but I had no idea what to expect. When we were making that song, me and Finneas thought nobody was going to care about it. We thought they’d like it, but we didn’t think it would do what it did.”

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ is nominated for Best Album at the Grammys, where Eilish is also up for Best New Act.