Watch Billie Eilish deliver a festive rendition of ‘Silver Bells’

Billie Eilish has shared a Christmas cover in the run-up to the holidays – watch her and Finneas‘ rendition of ‘Silver Bells’ below.

The performance came as part of iHeartRadio’s 2020 Jingle Ball, where she also performed recent singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’.

Billie and Finneas’ version of ‘Silver Bells’ is a slow, stripped-back take on the classic festive track, played in front of a suitably Christmassy backdrop.

Watch the performance below.

The new Jingle Ball performance is the first in a series of festive activities Billie Eilish is set to host across December.

Tonight (December 11), Eilish is set to return to Apple Music radio to present her new radio show The Holiday Edition.

It comes after the pop star launched her six-part Me & Dad Radio series earlier this year, in which she and her father (Patrick O’Connell) discussed a range of subjects and shared some of their favourite music.

Eilish is also set to perform on Cyndi Lauper‘s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert tonight, joining the likes of Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers for the virtual event.

Billie Eilish shared her new single ‘Therefore I Am’ last month. Giving the track a five-star review, NME wrote: “From this song, there’s no clear blueprint for where her and producer and brother Finneas are headed musically, but there continues to be real joy in watching them figure it out and experiment.”