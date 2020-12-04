Listen to Billie Eilish’s haunting cover of The Beatles’ ‘Something’

Billie Eilish has debuted her own wistful take on The Beatles’ ‘Something’. You can check it out in full below.

Delivering a new session for SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, Eilish was accompanied by only a piano to provide a haunting transformation of the ‘Abbey Road’ track.

The exclusive radio session also saw Eilish play acoustic versions of ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Everything I Wanted’, and her newest single ‘Therefore I Am’.

Advertisement

But fans will have a little longer to see Eilish perform live once more, after she cancelled her ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ world tour, explaining that no alternative solutions were available.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish said: “i wish that i could have seen you on tour this year. i’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can’t even tell you.”

It follows her initial postponement of the dates earlier this year, with refunds available for fans at their point of purchase.

Earlier this week, Eilish also provided an update on the highly anticipated follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in her annual retrospective interview with Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

“Right now I have 16,” she said when asked how many songs she was currently working on. “We’ve been working. And I love them all.”