Watch Billie Eilish fall from heaven in ‘all the good girls go to hell’ video

"Hills burn in California/My turn to ignore ya"

Billie Eilish has released the video for her next single, ‘all the good girls go to hell’.

The song is the sixth single from the LA artist’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and arrives with a fiery video.

The clip’s opening sequence sees Eilish spawn a set of wings in gruelling Alien-esque fashion. Her transformation takes place in the same clinical white space that’s featured in the video for ‘when the party’s over’.

Later, the 17-year-old plummets to earth and lands in a pit of what appears to be thick tar before walking through a burning neighbourhood that resembles a version of hell.

The video, which was directed by Rich Lee and shot in Los Angeles, comes ahead of the UN’s 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York City as well as the forthcoming Global #ClimateStrike spearheaded by fellow teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Today (September 4) Eilish posted a message on her Instagram stories urging her fans to “take it to the streets” for the strike later this month.

‘All the good girls go to hell’ follows the singles ‘you should see me in a crown’, ‘when the party’s over’, ‘bury a friend’, ‘wish you were gay’ and ‘bad guy’, all of which were released between July 2018 and March 2019.

In recent news, the latest parody of ‘Bad Guy’ has arrived online – and it’s one big dad joke.

The young star also explained recently how the song is her “[making] fun of everyone and their personas of themselves – even mine.”

“The initial idea for the song is like people that have to tell everybody that they are a certain way all the time? she told 102.7KIISFM. “They’re not that certain way. […] In general, I feel like you will never catch a bad bitch telling everyone she’s a bad bitch. It’s on—it’s you.”

Eilish has also been confirmed to appear on NBC’s Saturday Night Live’s season opener on September 28.