Watch Billie Eilish get stalked by her double in new Gucci advert

Billie Eilish is fronting a new Gucci eyewear campaign advert that sees her being stalked by her doppelgänger.

READ MORE: Every single Billie Eilish song ranked in order of greatness

The pop star has turned model and actress for the campaign, marketing the brand’s black acetate Navigator glasses with gold Gucci script on the temples, an oversized ’80s-inspired “sun mask”, and pink cat-eye shades.

In the advert, Eilish is seen driving through the Hollywood hills with a mystery tail in pursuit. Gucci, which said that it wanted to recreate “the atmosphere of the film noir genre” in the video, positions Eilish to wear the three models of the fashion house’s glasses throughout the clip.

Advertisement

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele said [via Rolling Stone] that “unbalanced compositions, a rich palette, and contrasted lighting effects” have contributed to giving the video its nostalgic sheen, in addition to a vintage score.

Vehicles are said to play a role in the clip’s narrative, exploring the idea that cars function as “symbolic extensions of those who drive them, revealing their intentions, motivations, and personality”.

The video concludes at the top of a hill with both Eilishes professing their love for one another.

Gucci said that Eilish was chosen because her “embrace of authenticity and self-expression speaks to the House’s core values”, adding that the 20-year-old is “considered by many to be the voice of her generation”.

Eilish announced her work with Gucci on Instagram yesterday (September 6), posting an image from the campaign with the caption: “@GUCCI EYEWEAR”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a British singing teacher said recently that he was “gobsmacked” when Eilish duetted with his TikTok tutorial to one of her songs.

Sheridan Coldstream, who is from Buckinghamshire, posted a video on TikTok of himself playing piano and providing singing instructions for Eilish’s song ‘Listen Before I Go’ to help clients on his Total Vocal programme.

In July, Eilish recorded herself singing the song, which is taken from her debut 2019 album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘, alongside Coldstream’s piano accompaniment and instructions. The clip has since had more than 32million views and 6.5million likes.