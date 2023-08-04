Watch Billie Eilish give ‘Barbie’ track ‘What Was I Made For?’ live debut at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (August 3) – watch her give Barbie track ‘What Was I Made For?’ its live debut.

The singer recently shared the Finneas-produced melancholic piano-led ballad for the blockbuster film’s accompanying album, appearing alongside Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Sam Smith and more.

At Lollapalooza on Thursday, the track got its live debut during a headline set featuring songs from across Eilish’s catalogue.

Advertisement

See footage of the live debut of ‘What Was I Made For?’ and her full Lollapalooza setlist below.

Billie Eilish played:

‘Bury A Friend’

‘I Didn’t Change My Number’

‘NDA’

‘Therefore I Am’

‘My Strange Addiction’

‘idontwannabeyouanymore’

‘Lovely’

‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

‘GOLDWING’

‘What Was I Made For?’

‘Oxytocin’

‘ilomilo’

‘I Love You’

‘Your Power’

‘TV’

‘Bellyache’

‘Ocean Eyes

‘Lost Cause’

‘Never Felt So Alone’ (Labrinth cover)

‘When The Party’s Over’

‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

‘Everything I Wanted’

‘Bad Guy’

‘Happier Than Ever’

In a pioneering move, Eilish’s Lollapalooza set was partially solar-powered by intelligent, zero-emission battery systems.

The pop singer shared that the climate-friendly performance is part of the Music Decarbonization Project co-founded by Eilish herself in partnership with the environmental non-profit REVERB.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the zero-emissions battery systems that will power her set will be supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions and will be charged via a temporary onsite “solar farm”.

The use of these battery systems will serve as a powerful demonstration of clean energy technologies that can drastically reduce live music’s greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Other Lollapalooza 2023 headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey.