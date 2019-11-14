Watch Billie Eilish, Green Day and Cardi B read mean tweets

"Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost and found bin".

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Cardi B are among the stars who have faced their critics in a new edition of “mean tweets”.

The long-running ‘Kimmel’ segment sees famous faces showing that they’re not averse to a bit of humility as they read out their harshest criticisms on Twitter.

For Eilish, that meant highlighting one user who criticised her distinctive look.

“Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost and found bin,” Eilish said as she read out the tweet.

Things then went up another level, as Green Day’s Tre Cool was forced to read a tweet from one user which described him as “an Emo Ted Cruz.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s mean tweet saw her remarking: “Lizzo. Bus passes and Happy Meals. Two thing I imagine she’s seen a lot of.”

Cardi B also got the chance to respond to one fan, who described her as “loud.”

“I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on,” the tweet said.

Cardi responded: “How I look loud? I’m loud? Suck my ass!”

Eilish’s appearance on the clip came hours before she debuted new single ‘Everything I Wanted.’

Reviewing the track, NME’s Rhian Daly said: “An artist’s happiness and wellbeing are worth more than breaking records and creating Spotify smashes, but – as the beautiful ‘Everything I Wanted’ proves – pop culture in 2019 would certainly be far less exciting without Eilish around.”