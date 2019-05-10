Watch Billie Eilish and Katy Perry read out texts from their mothers

The stars shared messages they'd received from their mums ahead of Mother's Day in the US

Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and more celebrities have shared texts they’ve received from their mothers on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Stars read out the often hilarious messages they’d been sent by their mums in a segment to celebrate Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday (May 12) in the US.

“Mums, as everyone knows, do so much for us,” said Kimmel introducing the section. “They give birth to us, they nourish us, they care for us, they bribe to get us into USC – the list goes on and on and on. They also text us – sometimes a lot – and so, as a tribute to the women who send us so much love with their thumbs, we asked some famous people to share their texts from their real mums.”

Perry was the first to share a message, reading out a text featuring relationship advice. “Feather, teamwork when you are cohabbing makes the dream work,” it read. “You know dad and mum love you and want the best for you, but in any relationship a man has to take the lead even if you only let him think he is. The man is the head but the woman is the neck that turns the head.”

The pop star’s mother went on to compare relationships to “turning a sail on a sailboat in the wind” and suggested Perry and her partner should “rent a sailboat together and see how it feels.”

Later, Eilish shared a shorter message from her mother that was sent at 2:41am. “You were tired and in a funk today,” Eilish read out. “Go the duck to sleep!!! I hear you, love mum.” Watch the singers and more celebrities share their mothers’ messages above.

Recently, Eilish revealed she had had doubts about releasing her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ “I’ve never felt that way, where it’s my child and I don’t want anybody’s hands on it,” she said in a new interview. “[It’s rare] to actually really fuck with what you make and create. I didn’t want the world to be able to tell me how they feel about this thing I love.”

Meanwhile, Perry has largely been taking a break from music lately, but made a surprise appearance at this year’s Coachella festival. The pop star surprised fans when she turned up during Zedd’s set at weekend one of the Californian event to perform their collaboration, ‘365’.