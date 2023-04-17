Watch Billie Eilish make surprise appearance with Labrinth at Coachella 2023

Labrinth was joined onstage by Billie Eilish at Coachella 2023 at the weekend (April 15) to perform their new collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Taking place on the second day of the California festival, the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer surprised fans by joining Labrinth onstage towards the end of his set to deliver the Finneas co-produced song, which previously premiered on HBO’s hit series, Euphoria.

The set marked only the second time that the song has been performed live by the two – following its debut at one of Eilish’s concerts at California’s Kia Forum in December. Find footage of the Coachella performance below.

Labrinth – whose real name is Timothy McKenzie – performed 10 tracks before being joined by Eilish.

Kicking off with fan-favourite, ‘Formula’, the British rapper, singer, songwriter and producer then performed more of his most popular tracks including, ‘Mount Everest’, ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’ and ‘Earthquake’. Check out the full setlist below.

Labrinth’s Coachella 2023 setlist was:

‘Formula’

‘Forever’

‘Lift Off’

‘Nate Growing Up’

‘When I R.I.P.’

‘Genius’

‘Still Don’t Know My Name’

‘Earthquake’

‘Beneath Your Beautiful’

‘I’m Tired’

‘Never Felt So Alone’ (Featuring Billie Eilish)

‘All For Us’

‘Mount Everest’

‘Never Felt So Alone’ follows Labrinth’s 2022 singles ‘Lift Off’, ‘Kill For Your Love’ and ‘Iridium’. He has also been teasing a new album over recent months, called ‘Ends & Begins’.

During his time working on the Euphoria soundtrack, Labrinth also teamed up with James Blake to release the track ‘Pick Me Up’. Other songs featured include Tove Lo’s ‘How Long‘ and Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Watercolor Eyes’.

Previously, he also joined forces with Diplo and Sia to create the supergroup LSD. Following debut singles ‘Genius’ and ‘Audio’, the trio released their self-titled LP in 2019.

Other surprise guest appearances have been happening elsewhere at Coachella 2023. These include Rosalía, who brought out her fiancé Rauw Alejandro (April 15), and Kali Uchis who was joined by Tyler The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during her set (April 16).

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.