Watch Billie Eilish pause her concert to help out a fan

Billie Eilish demonstrated how much she cares about her fans during a recent concert, where she paused the show to pass an inhaler to an attendee.

In crowd-shot footage from her Saturday night (February 5) performance in Atlanta, Eilish can be seen looking into the crowd with concern, as she spotted someone having difficulty breathing.

“You need an inhaler?” she asks someone in the audience, before turning to her crew and saying, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

A team member then goes into the pit with the inhaler, with Eilish saying “It’s OK, we got one”, then instructing the audience to “give [the fan] some time. Don’t crowd.”

“You need to come out or are you OK? You sure?” she asks, before mouthing “I love you”.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish said in another clip shared by TMZ, which was met with cheers from the audience.

Watch the touching exchange below.

It’s not the first time Eilish has paused a concert to help a fan. A compilation video posted to TikTok shows a series of moments over the years where Eilish has stopped or drawn attention to crowd members in distress. One clip from 2018 shows her stopping during ‘Ocean Eyes’ to give water to a fan who almost passed out, while another sees Eilish scolding security for not looking out for people.

Comments on the fan-made video – which is captioned “live music is a sanctuary; safety is the foundation” – pointed out how Eilish displayed that crowd-crush incidents, such as the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, are preventable, with one writing: “SHE NOTICED ONE PERSON. AND STOPPED BUT HE COULDNT STOP FOR ALL THOSE PEOPLE THAT PASSED OUT AND DIED BRO???”

“billie is 19 years old and handled this with way more respect, empathy, and love. than travis. lives should never be lost at a CONCERT,” wrote another.

Eilish is currently on her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, which kicked off last Thursday (February 3). Her setlist has included an array of new and old songs, including ‘Bury A Friend’, ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Ocean Eyes’, as well as tracks from her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’.