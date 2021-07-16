Watch Billie Eilish perform a striking live version of ‘NDA’ in-studio

Billie Eilish has shared a live performance of her latest single, ‘NDA’, recorded live in-studio with her brother Finneas (playing synth) and drummer Andrew Marshall.

The new version largely follows the same path as the studio mix Eilish debuted last week. The soundscape is built around a deep, driving sub-bass lead, thumping beats and an eerie, understated synth melody emblematic of the alt-pop style she and Finneas established on her 2019 debut, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Take a look at the live version of ‘NDA’ below:

‘NDA’ is the fifth single from Eilish’s forthcoming second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, following ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘My Future’, ‘Your Power’ and ‘Lost Cause’. The record is due out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope.

Eilish is reportedly working with the BBC ahead of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’. Last month, Polydor co-president revealed in an interview that the pop star had “big plans with the BBC” for the album. No further details have been confirmed at present.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently reflected on the making of ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, saying she “hated every second” of making it.

“I hated writing,” she said. “I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she expressed her views that ‘Happier Than Ever’ was a “much better” record thanks to greater creativity and personal contentment.

“The whole process overall has been much better,” she said. “I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life, and my brain and my creatives.”

Last week, Eilish reacted to a person who said she’s currently in her “flop era” by reposting their comment and shooting a clip of herself trying not to laugh at the observation. She was also announced to be performing at the Global Citizen Live event in September alongside acts like Lorde, The Weeknd and BTS.