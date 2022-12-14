Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Euphoria”s ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’ with Labrinth

Billie Eilish brought out Labrinth at her Los Angeles concert last night (December 13) to perform a song from the Euphoria soundtrack.

The pop star is capping off her year with three headline shows at the city’s Kia Forum, with the final two nights taking place tomorrow (15) and Friday (16).

Towards the end of the first of the three gigs, Eilish invited Labrinth to join her on stage to perform two songs – his 2019 track ‘Mount Everest’ and the Euphoria cut ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’. The latter appeared in the second episode of season two of the hit HBO show, soundtracking the moment Rue (played by Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) saw each other again at school.

Fan-shot footage of the performance shows Labrinth and Eilish duetting on the chorus, before Eilish handled the verse with ad-libs from Labrinth. Watch footage below now.

PERFEIÇÃO! Simplesmente Billie Eilish e Labrinth cantando “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” juntos 🥰 pic.twitter.com/QavbxwvHMa — Tracklist (@tracklist) December 14, 2022

BILLIE EILISH TOOK THOSE STARRING IN EUPHORIA RUMORS SO SERIOUS SHE BROUGHT OUT LABRINTH pic.twitter.com/ZTROWiFI26 — jasminE🫶🏽🎁 (@onadeadpIanet) December 14, 2022

Elsewhere during the concert, Eilish covered the festive classic ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, as well as giving her own track ‘my future’ its tour debut.

Billie Eilish played:

‘Bury A Friend’

‘I Didn’t Change My Number’

‘NDA’

‘Therefore I Am’

‘My Strange Addiction’

‘Idontwannabeyouanymore’

‘Lovely’

‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

‘My Future’

‘Billie Bossa Nova’

‘Goldwing’

‘Xanny’

‘Oxytocin’

‘ilomilo’

‘I Love You’

‘Your Power’

‘TV’

‘OverHeated’

‘Bellyache’

‘Ocean Eyes’

‘Bored’

‘Getting Older’

‘Lost Cause’

‘Bitches Broken Hearts’

‘When The Party’s Over’

‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

‘Mount Everest’

‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’

‘Everything I Wanted’

‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

‘Bad Guy’

‘Happier Than Ever’

Eilish has previously been rumoured to be joining the cast of Euphoria for its third season, with the star commenting on the reports in a recent interview. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she confirmed she was aware of the hearsay but said she hadn’t officially been asked to appear. “I’d like to be,” she added. “Euphoria’s fucking fire.”

Meanwhile, last week (December 9), Eilish was confirmed as one of the headliners for next year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals. She will join Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons at the top of the bill next August, marking her first time headlining the events.