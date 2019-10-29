Watch Billie Eilish perform rare acoustic gig in Los Angeles

This is pretty special.

Billie Eilish took things down a level last weekend for an acoustic set at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball.

Performing at the Los Angeles event, the singer delivered stripped-down versions of some of her biggest tracks, including ‘all the good girls go to hell”, ‘Bad Guy’, and a selection of other tracks off her acclaimed debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

It formed part of the event for UNICEF Next Generation, a subdivision of the humanitarian organization that focuses on young adults and their efforts to improve the lives of young children.

The prestigious performance came as Eilish continues to be the break-out star of 2019, so much so that a number of high profile names went dressed as her in costume for Halloween.

Eilish’s cyberpunk style and horror-influenced look from the ‘Bad Guy’ made her a popular go-to costume for Halloween 2019, with Anne-Marie delivering her own inspired take on Eilish’s look.

“This shit is tripping me out,” the ‘Bad Guy’ singer wrote as she shared a video of Anne-Marie‘s costume on Instagram stories, adding that it was “very accurate” – due to the crutches and injured foot.

After announcing a UK arena tour for 2020, Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas also recently confirmed that work is well underway with her second album.

“We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure” he said, while also observing how ‘When We All Fall Asleep…’, which he produced, has “continued to grow” in the live arena. “And that’s been a great blessing and we’re just excited to play a year on this album that really services this record.”