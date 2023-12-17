Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘What Was I Made For’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ on ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish has sung two songs as the final musical guest of 2023 for Saturday Night Live – watch the footage below.

The popstar visited Studio 8H last night (December 16) to give two intimate performances. Eilish opened with her Barbie soundtrack hit ‘What Was I Made For’, which was recently nominated for a Golden Globe. The singer was even introduced by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

For her second song of the night, Eilish also sang a stripped-back rendition of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ – complete with fake snow. Watch both performances below:

Eilish has previously appeared as a musical on SNL, including one particularly memorable performance of ‘Bad Guy’ involving an upside-down room. She also visited in 2021 to perform ‘Male Fantasy’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’ from her second album.

In recent news, Eilish has announced her third album is nearly done. The follow up to ‘Happier Than Ever’ has “lots of music coming”.

“At some point you will know more,” she said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “but I’m not going to say anything.”

Eilish has also described ‘What Was I Made For’ as one of the “best vocal performances I’ve ever given”.

“I had this exact vision for what I wanted it to sound like, and I got it there,” she said. Eilish added she was aiming for whispery, “heartbroken” vocals, saying that singing in a belted or “choral” style didn’t fit the song.

“I feel really proud,” she continued. “If I can be honest, I feel like it’s one of my best vocal performances I’ve ever given.”

‘What Was I Made For’ landed on NME‘s list of the 50 Best songs of 2023 – take a look at where it landed here.